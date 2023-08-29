Education DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as the “Don’t say gay,” bill, at Classical Preparatory School, on March 28, 2022, in Shady Hills, Fla. DeSantis’ divisive education policies have faced wide criticism from civil rights leaders and professional educators, among others, but they also have paid off politically.

Ron DeSantis ‘ path to national prominence started in Florida’s classrooms, where he harnessed culture war passions and deployed them in education policies.

In the name of “parental rights,” the Republican governor has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and limited what Florida schools can teach about racism and U.S. history. He has exercised control over the pronouns and bathrooms students use. Tenured professors now must undergo regular reviews, as part of sweeping reforms to police “left-wing ideology” and “indoctrination” in higher education.

