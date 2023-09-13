The Ridge Area Arc Teaching Garden was a hive of activity Monday, Sept. 11, as team members and volunteers pulled weeds, cleared the soil and planted vegetables and flowering pollinator plants.
“We haven’t been able to work out here for months due to the summer heat,” said M.J. Ward, one of Arc’s Supported Living coaches, who enjoys overseeing the Teaching Garden.
Sun hats, cold drinks and a tent with chairs were available to help those working try to beat the heat.
James Kentfield was pulling weeds, Angie Luft, Anya Solis and Morgan Hout were clearing the soil while Jim Jensen was getting the big black containers ready for various plants.
“We’ve received a bunch of seeds from our friends at the Baker Creek Seed Company. We have them sprouting and ready to grow,” said Kathleen Border, Arc’s CEO. “We’re going to plant determinant tomatoes. They’re like a bush where all the tomatoes fruit at once. They bud, ripen and then are done for the season.”
Because they don’t have any proper trellises for the tomatoes and pole bean plants, they will probably have to plant and tie the vining plants to the fence where they can be attached so they can be held upright. The team at Arc would greatly appreciate it if anyone who has extra trellises could help them out by donating them.
All of the food grown is used in cooking classes in their Adult Day Training Program and for food in their group homes.
Border said their garden is in Zone 9B, which has a year-round growing season. They plan to plant a large variety including squash, radishes, beans, chives, onions, okra, lavender, lettuce and corn, just to name a few. Marigolds and zinnias are planted for the bees to use to pollinate the other plants and vegetables.
“We’ll also be growing mint,” Ward said. “The girls like to make citrus water (lemon, lime and orange). They flavor the water with mint.”
Anyone with gardening supplies to donate, can contact Arc at 863-386-9440.