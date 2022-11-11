Election 2022 Georgia

A stack of stickers sits atop the ballot scanner during the mid-term election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga.

 BEN GRAY/ AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker.

Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia, with two runoff election wins tipping the chamber into Democratic hands.

