Supreme Court Social Media Liability

The Supreme Court building is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court is taking up its first case about a federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet by shielding Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday, Feb. 21, about whether the family of a terrorism victim can sue Google for helping extremists spread their message and attract new recruits.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

Twenty-six words tucked into a 1996 law overhauling telecommunications have allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to grow into the giants they are today.

A case the U.S. Supreme Court heard Tuesday, Gonzalez v. Google, challenges this law — namely whether tech companies are liable for the material posted on their platforms.

