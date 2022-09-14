We’re seeing more research lately about how spikes in sugar cause your body to attack itself with more vigor. Autoimmune disorders are exacerbated by eating a lot of foods and beverages that are high in sugar. The same goes for both refined and complex carbohydrates. That statement will fly in the face of what many nutritionists believe, but I’m writing an opinion column, and that’s my opinion. I’d keep the refined ones out of your diet, and the complex ones to a minimum.
I’ll tie in a nice neat bow right now: Sugar increases T Helper-17 (Th17) cells, which then leads to suppressed immunity and more self-driven autoimmune attacks. Sugar ultimately leads to increased rates of obesity, and thus more health problems including heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, asthma, low back pain and arthritis.
If your own body is killing itself, you don’t stand a chance. You can modify the self-driven attack with a choice made at every meal. That choice is to avoid foods and beverages that contain sugar or other sweeteners, which often produce the same glycemic high in the body.
In a recent study, it was once again shown that high glucose intake (ie, lots of sweets) spawns a lot of free radical damage and thus, Th17 overactivity. So you can now develop your own personal strategy to lower Th17, and thus, improve your autoimmune condition. Do these three important things and start now, you don’t have to wait. Your pain levels are at stake. If you have Multiple Sclerosis, your nerves are at stake, if you have psoriasis, you can help yourself right now. Here’s the plan:
1. Change your diet — Completely eliminate all sugary foods, all candy and sweets, and all refined carbohydrates, like bagels and white rice. I would greatly minimize complex carbohydrates as well. Things in this category include brown rice, beans, and starchy vegetables, like peas and whole-grain bread.
2. Improve your lifestyle — Don’t eat too late at night and exercise to your level. Try to avoid stress and get proper sleep. We know that melatonin deficiency is associated with increased autoimmunity, so getting proper rest could make life easier. If you need help with sleep apnea, see a specialist.
3. Supplement your diet — Eating right will help with gut integrity, but sometimes it’s not enough. Therefore, consider nutrients that are known to reduce Th17 overactivity. These include chelated zinc, vitamin D, and folate (only the methylated form, not folic acid).
If you are not responding to your dietary changes within a few months, or you experience anything untoward, please contact your doctor. Remember, your goal is to reduce your Th17. If you find this topic interesting, please sign up for my free newsletter, and I’ll email you a longer, more detailed version. In that, I will share my thoughts about histamine-containing foods, CBD and kombucha. This is available at suzycohen.com
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.