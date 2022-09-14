We’re seeing more research lately about how spikes in sugar cause your body to attack itself with more vigor. Autoimmune disorders are exacerbated by eating a lot of foods and beverages that are high in sugar. The same goes for both refined and complex carbohydrates. That statement will fly in the face of what many nutritionists believe, but I’m writing an opinion column, and that’s my opinion. I’d keep the refined ones out of your diet, and the complex ones to a minimum.

I’ll tie in a nice neat bow right now: Sugar increases T Helper-17 (Th17) cells, which then leads to suppressed immunity and more self-driven autoimmune attacks. Sugar ultimately leads to increased rates of obesity, and thus more health problems including heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, asthma, low back pain and arthritis.

