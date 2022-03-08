SEBRING — If you own a business, do you know how to do business with local government?
The Board of County Commissioners is always looking for businesses that want to work with the County. Getting a good pool of vendors helps the county get competitive pricing and allows the county to help local businesses grow.
It is the board-approved policy to provide local preference and preference to minority business enterprises (MBE) and women-owned business enterprises (WBE); the policy went into effect at the beginning of Fiscal Year 2017/2018. The county is always seeking those businesses to participate in solicitations.
The county uses a third-party bid site called Vendor Registry. It is free to register and become a Highlands County vendor. To do so, visit highlandsfl.gov/departments/business_services/purchasing/index.php.
This link takes you to the Purchasing page on the county website (highlandsfl.gov). On the left-hand menu, click on Vendor Application (Registry). The site will ask if you want to continue and then connect you to the Vendor Registry site, where businesses may register and sign up to be notified when a new project is posted.
Once set up as a vendor, businesses can use the search box to look up key words for the products/services they offer and add those key words to their profile. Based on what they add to their profile, they will be notified of projects added that are applicable to them.
So, if you are a contractor, you could add concrete, block, masonry, electrical, plumbing, stucco, etc. The business should be specific on what its offers so it can get the most relevant notifications for jobs it might be interested in.
“Too broad and they may get overwhelmed with notifications that don’t match their product or service,” Purchasing Manager Christine Davis said.
The county currently has 2,744 vendors registered on the registry site. “Ideally, we would have over 3,000 to have a good pool of vendors to respond to our solicitations,” Davis said.
Some contractors or vendors are not accustomed to doing business with government offices. The way the board must operate is to protect the public funds, spend wisely, get the best price, get the best quality work for the price, and get it in a timely manner. The county’s purchasing process must be open for all to participate and fair.
The county provides for local vendors, and minority and women-owned vendors, to receive preference. This preference is the ability to match the low bid if the local or MBE/WBE vendor’s bid is within 2-5% of the lowest bid (percentage is based on bid amount) and the vendor is determined qualified in every other requirement.
“We want to support our local vendors and hire local companies as much as we can to get the work done using local resources where feasible,” Business Services Director Tanya Cannady said. “This is why we encourage small businesses, local, minority and women-owned, to become a registered vendor with the County.”
One thing most businesses and people may not be aware of is that local preference is not applied to most grant-funded projects. This exemption applies to the projects using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Federal funding encourages the County to perform special outreach to MBE/WBE to participate in ARPA bids but does not provide a preference to them.
The purchasing process can be as short as seven to 14 days or may take 45-60 days, depending on the size of the project. There are some policies that the county must follow that the private sector does not, such as the county is not allowed to provide a down payment or process a payment for any work or product not in place or on a county site.
In most cases, the county requires contractors/vendors to carry general liability insurance up to a certain amount depending on the work and auto insurance – and if the vendor is doing work on a county property, that insurance must be provided with Highlands County named as additionally insured.
Workers Comp insurance or Worker Comp insurance exemption is always required for companies or individuals working on county property. The county is required to promptly pay for work completed.
“Highlands County does a really good job of processing payments quickly for work completed properly,” Davis said. “If work or products are not acceptable, we must notify the vendor or contractor quickly and identify what needs to be corrected.”
The board wants to be an economic driver in the local economy by encouraging local vendors and minority and women-owned businesses to register on its vendor site so these businesses can participate in the bid process for county work.
As part of the board’s commitment to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, county commissioners approved a proclamation at its meeting on Tuesday, March 1, recognizing March as Purchasing Month. County staff will hold a public outreach event in honor of Purchasing Month.
From 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, purchasing staff from government agencies, including special districts and educational institutes, will hold a Purchasing Open House for business owners to meet local representatives. The event will be held in the University Center lobby at South Florida State College, 600 W. College Drive, in Avon Park.
“This is a great opportunity for area business owners to meet purchasing staff and learn how each organization conducts business, all in one convenient location, without having to drive across the county and set up separate appointments,” Davis said.
Representatives from Highlands County government, City of Sebring, Town of Lake Placid, The School Board of Highlands County, South Florida State College and more will be at the event.
“There is work locally to do,” Cannady said. “Businesses don’t have to go to the coast to get it. We’ve got it.”