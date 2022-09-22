If you are unsure about how best to deal with cyclists on Florida roads, there are tips to help make those encounters safer, for both of you.
First, know that Florida Statute 316.2065 states that "every person propelling a vehicle by human power has all of the rights and all of the duties applicable to the driver of any other vehicle" under the law.
That means they should ride on the same side of the road as traffic heading that direction, not against traffic, and must obey traffic signals and signs.
Also, bicycles are required to ride in a bicycle lane or, if there is no bicycle lane, as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway. The only exceptions are when the cyclist is overtaking and passing another bicycle or vehicle, preparing to make a left turn or has to avoid debris or other conflicts in the road.
FloridaBicycle.org, a nonprofit organization focused on cycling promotion and education, states first that adult bicyclists do not belong on the sidewalk. They become a hazard to pedestrians and can be hit by cars entering or leaving driveways.
Also, cyclists are not required to ride on the shoulder, the site states. They may choose to do so, but shoulders can present hazards to cyclists, and hugging the curb greatly increases a cyclist's risk of crashing.
FloridaBicycle.org also states that many conflicts and crashes come from impatient drivers. Often, when motorists take a moment to look, they may find that there is a red light, stop sign or stopped traffic ahead; there is an opportunity to pass with good clearance in a short distance.
When considering when to pass, motorists should look for vehicles at cross streets that might turn into the oncoming lane, speed bumps on a residential street or a side street that they plan to take within 500 feet.
If a motorist determines they can pass, FloridaBicycle.org, asks them to give the cyclist plenty of space. The law requires at least three feet, but since that's hard to gauge, changing lanes may be better.
Also, the site recommends you reduce your speed as you pass: "Even with plenty of clearance, it is not safe or considerate to pass an exposed human being at 70 mph."