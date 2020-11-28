SEBRING — The pretrial conference for Jack Charles Howard III, who faces multiple charges of lewd molestation, has been continued once again and has been rescheduled for Jan. 20, 2021.
Howard has had numerous pre-trial conferences that have been continued and then rescheduled. He was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 18 and previously on Sept. 23.
Howard has multiple charges allegedly involving female students at Heartland Christian Academy.
Howard was initially arrested in January 2019 on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian Academy.
On Feb. 7, 2019, Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
On April 12, 2019, Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
Howard entered a plea of not guilty on Jan. 14 to the initial charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He entered a plea of not guilty on Feb. 18 on the subsequent four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery.
Howard’s first pretrial conference before Judge Estrada was scheduled in October 2019.
In September, a motion to modify his pretrial release and allow Howard to reside in Cape Coral was approved by Judge Peter Estrada. The motion states Howard is allowed to relocate and reside with his fiance in Cape Coral. He will have contact with his minor child and not other minor children, according to the court order.
Howard cannot leave Lee County unless he is going to meet with his attorney or attend a scheduled court appearance.