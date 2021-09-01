SEBRING — The criminal case against Jack Charles Howard III, who faces multiple charges of lewd molestation involving students, continues after more than two years in Highlands Circuit Court.
Howard has multiple charges allegedly involving female students at a private Christian school.
Howard was initially arrested in January 2019 on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian Academy.
On Feb. 7, 2019, Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
On April 12, 2019, Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
Howard entered a plea of not guilty on Jan. 14, 2019 to the initial charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. He entered a plea of not guilty on Feb. 18, 2019 on the subsequent four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery.
On May 3, 2019, the Assistant State Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit charged that Howard had custodial authority when he engaged in an act that constitutes sexual battery on a child between 12 and 18.
Also, the Assistant State Attorney charged Howard with intentionally touching in a lewd or lascivious manner a child between 12 and 16.
Howard’s first pretrial conference before Judge Peter Estrada was scheduled in October 2019.
A pre-trial conference before Judge Peter Estrada scheduled for July 21 was continued.
Recently a pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Sept. 22 before Estrada.
Pre-trial conferences on Sept. 23, 2000 and Nov. 18, 2000 and Jan. 20, March 17, June 9 and June 23 have also been continued.