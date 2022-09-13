SEBRING — Longtime School Board of Highlands County member Donna Howerton is reconsidering her decision not to seek another term on the School Board.

Howerton told Highlands News-Sun that Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt will be retiring at the end of December, so along with Board Attorney John McClure, who had previously announced his impending departure, both Averyt and McClure will be leaving at the end of the year.

