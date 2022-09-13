SEBRING — Longtime School Board of Highlands County member Donna Howerton is reconsidering her decision not to seek another term on the School Board.
Howerton told Highlands News-Sun that Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt will be retiring at the end of December, so along with Board Attorney John McClure, who had previously announced his impending departure, both Averyt and McClure will be leaving at the end of the year.
Averyt’s position hasn’t been advertised yet because the job qualifications are being reviewed according to Superintendent Brenda Longshore, Howerton said.
Averyt’s time with the district is close to McClure’s at around 20 years, she noted.
McClure has been with the district for 22 years.
With all the changes that are happening and the recent election of two new School Board members, Howerton said she doesn’t know what is going to hold in 2024.
Reese Martin and Nicole Radonski will be the newcomers to the School Board. They will sworn into office on Nov. 22.
Howerton said quite a few people are asking her to stay on the School Board. Her reply to them was that the Highlands News-Sun already reported her statement that she is not going to seek another term in 2024. She said she was told by her supporters to say she is doing a Tom Brady (the NFL quarterback who had announced his retirement and then changed his mind 40 days later).
“People are trying to talk me into another term and I might consider it with all the changes going on,” she said.
In December, Howerton said her current term on the School Board would be her last.
She was sworn into her seventh four-year term on the board in November 2020. The term expires in 2024.
During her sixth term, she thought about not running again, but people encouraged her to keep going, Howerton said in December.
After filing in 2019 to run for her seventh term, Howerton said, “I have been very blessed and want to keep my open communication with our faculty and staff, which is what I ran my campaign on in 1996.”
Howerton has had no opposition in her last two bids to remain on the School Board.