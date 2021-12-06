SEBRING — School Board Member Donna Howerton has many concerns and questions in the wake of the principal changes at Avon Park Middle and the private investigation at the school that led to Chris Doty’s departure as principal from AP Middle.
At a recent School Board of Highlands County meeting, Howerton voted “no” on the Superintendent’s recommendations for personnel.
The personnel recommendations included Danielle Lillpop relocating from assistant principal of Avon Park Middle to assistant principal at Sebring High and Kimberly Riley relocating from principal of Highlands Virtual School to principal of Avon Park Middle.
“I was the only one who voted no,” she said. “It’s this whole Chris Doty situation. I am not saying who is right or wrong here because I am not able to talk to either one of the parties.
“But, I got to hearing things in the community and hearing things through the process that I don’t know if we have been consistent on every infraction that somebody has had. When do you call for a private investigation like that and when do you not or handle it yourself?”
The Board will be voting on Doty being put in a different position, she said.
Doty’s position change is on the agenda of the School Board’s Dec. 9 special meeting. The agenda shows his new position, effective 10/25/21 to 5/31/22, is in the Student Services Department as an Multi-Tiered System of Supports resource.
To summarize the Chris Doty situation Howerton mentioned — coming from his principal position at Hill-Gustat Middle School, Doty had replaced former Avon Park Middle principal Page Green in February after Green was removed with no district statement on the reason for her removal.
Prompted by a written complaint from then assistant principal Danielle Lillpop of “claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, and intimidation” against Doty, the School District employed a law firm specializing in labor issues, which hired an investigator to investigate the claims.
After the investigation, in October, Doty was removed from the principal position at Avon Park Middle.
Concerning the personnel recommendations on the School Board agendas, Howerton said she asked Superintendent Brenda Longshore what the School Board is voting on because Longshore has already done everything.
“I sometimes feel you are putting the cart ahead of the horse, because she has already done everything with these changes so why does that need to come before us [School Board],” Howerton said. “That process should have come before us for our consideration.
“I realize we have to keep on going with our day-to-day, but we’ve done things where there has been a situation and put somebody in an administrative leave position.”
This may be something this School Board and future Boards should look at to see what the policy states is done in these situations and put some things in the policy so it is consistent and fair to everyone, Howerton said.
Howerton said she has nothing against the individuals (Lillpop and Riley), they are very capable of doing the jobs. “My frustration is how we got there.”
Page Green was principal at Avon Park Middle and now she is finishing out the school year overseeing Highlands Virtual School and Highlands Career Institute, Howerton said.
Green was pulled out of Avon Park Middle, Howerton noted. “I don’t know all the particulars with Page, what happened there?”
Green was taken out of an administrative position and she was made a dean, Howerton said.
On Nov. 19, Longshore announced that Green was was being assigned as the interim Principal of Highlands Virtual School, a position which includes administrative duties over Highlands Career Institute and The Academy at Youth Care Lane.
She will remain in this role through the remainder of the 2021-2022 student school year, according to the district. The Highlands Virtual School principal position will be advertised in the spring of 2022.
Doty has asked for a second investigation, Howerton said.
Howerton said she asked Longshore if a second investigation has been done just to give a comfort level that everything was done fairly because Doty has 28 years with the district.
“It’s a bad situation; I am not saying who is wrong or right, but did we handle everything like we should have?” she concluded.