SEBRING — School Board Member Donna Howerton came to The School Board of Highlands County meeting with a prepared statement regarding the concerns and hopes coming from Hill-Gustat Middle School staff.
She told the full room of parents, teachers and staff members that the School Board’s role includes personnel.
“I shared with the ones that reached out to me their frustration with the board and superintendent for leaving them with the situation they have faced this year,” she said, adding she also contacted former HGMS principal Chris Doty.
“Brenda (Longshore, school superintendent) assured me she was going to make it work. She then brought to the board to vote for the incoming out-of-county principal and I shared my concern there.
“We then lost [assistant principal] Staci Hinson. While under Mrs. Remy, she resigned.
“As a result, she [Remy] then hired Ms. Parks from Hardee County. The out-of-county concerns stem from the responsibilities of our administration being onsite and present for many after-school activities. Both being in the first year of these administration positions and living out of county was a major concern,” she said.
Then Howerton said she began to hear that the school administrators were not getting along.
“I contacted Brenda again and asked was she aware. She said she was looking into it.
“Someone asked me through my phone calls did either HGMS admins have a mentor. I did look into this and it is my understanding Dr. Linda Laye [former Sun ‘N Lake Elementary principal] came out for one visit with Ms. Parks and asked about responsibilities,” she said.
Howerton understood that Laye did give examples of things she would recommend. However, Laye was removed as a mentor, and Parks was not provided a new mentor, Howerton said. She added that Remy was provided with a continuous mentor, Nya Campbell [former assistant superintendent of Secondary Education].
“The staff seems to be excited and open to Mr. Million. He will be third assistant principal under Mrs. Remy.
“In addition to the loss of two assistant principals, they have had two deans resign, a guidance counselor, guidance clerk, and bookkeeper. I have never seen a complete front office leave a school. So even though Brenda is over personnel, I cannot sit back at this time and allow HGMS to have so many problems.
“I am asking that we look further into how we handle these situations. So I need to know what Dr. Longshore plans to keep us aware of how this school is coming along next year.”