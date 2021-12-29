SEBRING — Longtime board member Donna Howerton said her current term on the School Board of Highlands County will be her last.
She was sworn into her seventh four-year term on the board in September. The term expires in 2024.
“This will be my last term; I am not going to run again,” Howerton said recently. “I am going to give it my all to the end of this term. I will have 28 years at the end of this term.”
During her sixth term, she thought about not running again, but people encouraged her to keep going, Howerton said.
When she completes her current term, Howerton plans to look into promoting a change to having an appointed superintendent of schools instead of it being an elected position.
The district looked at doing that before, Howerton noted. She remembers that more than half of Florida’s counties have superintendents who are appointed by the county school board.
“If I do anything when I get off the school board it would be to run a campaign for that,” she said.
Former school board member Andy Tuck tried to put the issue on the ballot and she believes then-superintendent Wally Cox thought it was an attempt to unseat him, but it wasn’t, she said.
“I feel the boards have a little bit more say in that concept,” she said.
“You form a committee with the community with business people, parents, teachers and administrators,” Howerton said. “That committee searches for a superintendent and submits to the board recommended candidates. It is the board’s final decision.”
The aspect she has seen that has been a hassle is when an appointed superintendent is “unseated” it has been costly in some counties, which could be avoided when developing the employment contract, she said.
“With an elected superintendent, sometimes you can get somebody in there for a four-year term that you can’t unseat unless they do something unethical,” Howerton said.
She saw former Highlands supervisor of elections Joe Campbell recently and asked him briefly about how involved that process would be to change to an appointed superintendent.
“I know voters say they want their vote, but it is only one vote and you don’t realize who could actually end up going in there,” Howerton said. “We have got to do what is best for students and our faculty.”
In February 2008, The School Board of Highlands County approved a resolution, by a 4-1 vote, to give voters the opportunity to vote on the issue.
At that time, Tuck said he believed the position should be appointed to open up the candidate pool to beyond the county’s borders.
Then school board member Wally Randall noted the cost of the search for an appointed superintendent and the higher salaries and high cost of terminating an appointed superintendent.
After the November 2010 general election, the superintendent position in Highlands remained an elected position by an almost 2-1 vote (65.1% to 34.8%) against changing it to an appointed position.