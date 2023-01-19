Huant and Patel

From left: Angela Huang and Dr. Mintoo Patel. Huang has been named one of the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023.

 COURTESY/SFSC

AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) student and Sebring High School senior, Angela Huang, was named one of the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 to use toward STEM-related activities.

“This is an impressive accomplishment by our student,” said Dr. Mintoo Patel, SFSC biology instructor and Huang’s research mentor. “It is a matter of great pride for our institution to see such student success. We have a great undergraduate research program at SFSC that nurtures students’ research passions and provides them with excellent mentoring and a supportive environment to achieve their best.”

