AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) student and Sebring High School senior, Angela Huang, was named one of the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars will be awarded $2,000 each and their schools will be awarded $2,000 to use toward STEM-related activities.
“This is an impressive accomplishment by our student,” said Dr. Mintoo Patel, SFSC biology instructor and Huang’s research mentor. “It is a matter of great pride for our institution to see such student success. We have a great undergraduate research program at SFSC that nurtures students’ research passions and provides them with excellent mentoring and a supportive environment to achieve their best.”
The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,949 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and four other countries. Of the top 300 scholars, 194 hail from American and international high schools in 35 states and China. In fact, Huang is one of 11 scholars named to the top 300 who represent a Florida high school.
The top 300 scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions, and exceptional promise as STEM leaders demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays, and recommendations.
This year, research projects covered topics, such as developing eco-friendly biofuel and improving methods used to detect diseases and neurological disorders. Some students focused on social issues, such as exploring ways to reduce social media-induced emotional distress and violence.
Huang was recognized for her research titled, “FadA-Secreting Fusobacterium Nucleatum as a Marker for Epithelial to Mesenchymal Transition in Colorectal Cancer.” In April 2022, Huang was awarded fourth place in Cell and Molecular Biology when she presented this research at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta, Ga.
Last year, Huang made presentations at other scientific conferences, including the Experimental Biology (EB) annual meeting in Philadelphia. EB is an annual meeting of five scientific societies that explores the latest biomedical research. Closer to home, Huang has consistently earned kudos while participating in high school science fairs. For her research on colorectal cancer, she placed first in Cell and Molecular Biology at the District Highlands County Science Fair, first place in Cell and Molecular Biology at the Heartland Regional Science Fair, and second place in Cell and Molecular Biology at the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida, which attracted 900 participants.
“We celebrate this year’s scholars for their exceptional work and unmatched motivation to use the power of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to make a meaningful mark on the world,” said Christina Chan, senior vice president, Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron. “Through our partnership with the Society for Science, it is our goal that the Regeneron Science Talent Search elevates young scientists and underscores the significance of STEM in solving society’s biggest challenges.”
On Thursday, Jan. 24, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. Each of the finalists will receive $25,000 and participate in the final competition in Washington, D.C. in March. The top prize for the most promising emerging STEM leader in the United States is $250,000.
For more information about undergraduate research at SFSC, contact Dr. James Hawker, dean of arts and sciences, at 863-784-7329 or james.hawker@southflorida.edu.