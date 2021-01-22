LAKE PLACID — Echo Jo Huckaby, 41, of Sebring, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the theft of a handgun that occurred in August 2020.
The victim reported a burglary of her residence to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 4, 2020. She told deputies that Huckaby, her dog sitter, had let the dog out then Huckaby left the residence. When the victim arrived home a couple of hours later, she found that the dog was missing as was the victim's 9mm handgun, according to reports. The victim told deputies that the only people with keys to the residence were the victim and Huckaby.
Detectives processed the scene and determined that no one could have entered through that window. It had recently rained and there were no wet footprints found inside or outside near the window. A large bag under the window inside the house would have been in the way as well, reports said.
On Aug. 5, Huckaby told deputies that a man going by the name of "Manny" contacted her about the victim's dog and where to find it. "Manny" advised Huckaby how much money it would take and where to meet to retrieve her dog. Prior to meeting "Manny" the dog was located elsewhere. Subpoenaed phone records showed that Huckaby spoke to "Manny" for only nine seconds but the records did not provide deputies with an identity, according to reports.
Huckaby told the victim that on Nov. 28 two subjects had contacted Huckaby about selling the firearm. Huckaby told the victim that she went to meet the individuals She did not purchase the firearm from them but was able to retrieve the firearm. Huckaby then allegedly took the firearm to the Arcadia Police Department for fingerprinting. She also told the victim that she had contacted a detective and scheduled a meeting to close the case since the firearm had been found, according to reports.
Huckaby told deputies with HCSO that she had retrieved the firearm from an anonymous person. HCSO deputies contacted the Arcadia Police Department as well as the Desoto County Sheriff's Office and both agencies advised that Huckaby had not initiated a report with them and the firearm had not been submitted for fingerprinting.
On Dec. 18, a witness told deputies that Huckaby sent them a text message stating that HCSO had the firearm and had pulled fingerprints from it. The same day, deputies contacted Huckaby by phone and asked her if she had the firearm in her possession. Huckaby told deputies that she did not but could bring it to them by Dec. 22, but on that date Huckaby said she was unable to meet deputies but did provide a photo of the firearm's serial number. Deputies made another attempt to meet with Huckaby on Jan. 7 to retrieve the firearm and this time Huckaby advised them that she no longer had the firearm in her possession due to believing that the case was closed. When asked where the firearm was, Huckaby did not respond and stopped communicating with deputies, reports said.
A warrant was issued for Huckaby and she was arrested on Tuesday, charged with one felony count of grand theft of a firearm. She bonded out the same day.