The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued FY2023 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to invite applications from eligible applicants for the program and purpose described within this NOFO. The full NOFO can be located at hudexchange.info/programs/e-snaps/fy-2023-coc-program-nofa-coc-program-competion/
Heartland Coalition for the Homeless serves as the Continuum of Care (CoC) to submit the application to HUD, and is requesting qualifying not for profit organizations, identified as 501c3 organizations, to submit their Request for Proposal no later than Aug. 28, 2023, by 4 p.m. Full details can be found on the website heartlandcoalitionforthehomeless.org