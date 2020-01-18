SEBRING — Matthew John Hudson, 19, of Sebring, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on 141 counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, two counts of transmitting child pornography and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
On July 22, 2019, deputies with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office were assigned a report in reference to a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tip. The Cyber Tip, submitted by Twitter Inc./Vine.co., is a Priority Level E and was reported as apparent child pornography from three uploaded files, according to reports.
Deputies investigated the full content of the Twitter account and found several pornographic photos and a pornographic video. During the investigation, deputies were able to ascertain the internet provider and IP address where the Twitter account and its associated email were being used, focusing on several specific time frames, reports said.
In the private messages of the Twitter account, deputies found Hudson in several conversations concerning wanting to do sexually explicit acts to girls under 18 years of age, as well as having and receiving nude images of underage girls, according to reports. There were also conversations in which Hudson discussed a 10-year-old girl, while another conversation referred to Hudson referring to what they would do if they were in a daycare all by themselves, reports said.
On Jan. 14 a search warrant was conducted on the residence. Deputies spoke with Hudson and told him that they were there about the Twitter account and the email address associated with it that had been shut down a few months prior. Hudson told deputies, “I don’t think that’s something that I should talk about,” according to reports.
During the search warrant, deputies found a large number of electronic devices that were seized, including an LG phone. Data extracted from the phone allegedly revealed 121 photos and videos that showed a total of 141 total children, including babies, infants and prepubescent children, reports said.
Hudson was arrested and charged with 141 felony counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, two felony counts of transmitting child pornography and one felony count of using a two-way communications device to commit a felony. He was booked into the Highlands County Jail on $760,000 bond.
Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact Detective Mee at 863-402-7357 or by email at detectives@highlandssheriff.org, or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com.