Russia Explosion

In this photo taken from video and released by the Administration of Sergiev Posad municipal district of Moscow region telegram channel on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, smoke rises from the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant in the city of Sergiev Posad, Moscow Region, about 65 km (41miles) north-east of Moscow, Russia. The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said at least 31 people were injured after a warehouse containing pyrotechnics exploded at a factory north of Moscow. Russian social media channels shared footage which showed huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air and shattered windows.

 Administration of Sergiev Posad municipal district of Moscow region telegram channel via AP

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — An explosion Wednesday on the grounds a factory north of Moscow that makes optical equipment for Russia’s security forces injured 45 people, six of them severely, officials said.

The blast occurred at a warehouse storing fireworks, though it was on the grounds of the Zagorsk optics manufacturing plant, according to Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the region surrounding the Russian capital.

