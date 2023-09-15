Highlands Tea Party’s guest speaker Tuesday will be Lucretia Hughes from Turning Point USA. Hughes may best be known as the co-founder of Fallback Productions Studio LLC. She also hosts her own show called “Real News with Lucretia Hughes.” She bills herself as “a conservative activist for God, family, country, and Trump.”
Hughes began her efforts in earnest during the first attempts to pass Obamacare.
“I realized that our federal government officials did not have normal citizens’ interests at heart,” she said.
It was then Hughes began to pay closer attention to state and local officials and saw that the same things were occurring close to home. At that point, she realized that if someone didn’t take a stand, America was doomed to be “knocked down.”
It was March 11, 2016, she decided she would make a difference.
A strong advocate for religious freedom, Hughes is president for The Lanier Tea Party Patriots and serves on the National Rifle Associatioin (NRA )Nominating Committee and NRA Outreach Committee Georgia. Additionally, she is a member of the Republican Assembly, Lanier Republican Assembly, the Georgia Republican Party, and the Walton Republican Party.
Recently, Huges was honored by “Speak Up Georgia” for her contributions to the upliftment and advancement of the conservative movement. She was also named to the Who’s Who Georgia Conservatives.
The Highlands Tea Party meets each Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meetings starting at 6 p.m.