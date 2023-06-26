People Julian Sands

Actor Julian Sands attends the “Forbidden Fruit,” readings from banned works of literature, Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hikers have found human remains in a Southern California mountain area where Sands disappeared in January 2023.

 RICHARD SHOTWELL/INVISION/AP, FILE

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.

The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

