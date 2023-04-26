Donation to Humane Society

From left: Connie (Foster) Johnson presents a $50,000 check for the Humane Society of Highlands County to Judy Spiegel, the society’s board of directors president. The funds are from the estate of Larry Ross Johnson.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The Human Society of Highlands County received a $50,000 donation Monday from the estate of Larry Ross Johnson, who for many years operated a used car business on Kenilworth Drive.

Connie (Foster) Johnson, who had been married to Larry, presented the check to Humane Society Board of Directors President Judy Spiegel.

