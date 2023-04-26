The Human Society of Highlands County received a $50,000 donation Monday from the estate of Larry Ross Johnson, who for many years operated a used car business on Kenilworth Drive.
Connie (Foster) Johnson, who had been married to Larry, presented the check to Humane Society Board of Directors President Judy Spiegel.
Spiegel said, “This is an amazing amount of money. We are very thrilled and it will be put to good use. It’s a nice surprise to get an amount like this.”
Currently the Humane Society is in possession of and responsible for 279 animals, she noted.
The Humane Society of Highlands County, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebrng, is a no-kill for space, not-for-profit organization helping unwanted dogs and cats find their forever homes. It exist only on donations.