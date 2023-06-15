In October 2022, the government of President Joe Biden announced a new humanitarian program, Parole. This program was created to help Venezuelan immigrants, allowing citizens who are legally in this country to be reunited with their families and friends.
However, as of Jan. 6, the Humanitarian or Significant Public Benefit Parole Program was extended to other immigrants such as those from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua. With this program, it is planned to grant travel authorization to up to 30,000 people of the aforementioned nationalities, granting them temporary permits to stay in the United States.
“Thanks to the Humanitarian Parole program, I was able to help my friends come to the United States safely and legally,” said Jonathan Boada, a one-year resident of Avon Park. Boada has lived in the United States for seven years and is from Venezuela. He said that when he heard about the program he had no doubts and set out to meet the requirements to become a Parole Program support person.
“I was able to bring two people and help them to have a better future and that makes me very happy. That’s why I recommend helping Latinos to come with this program,” Boada said. He also expressed how much he would like to expand the processes for immigrants.
Also on the official website of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (uscis.gov) are some examples of people who meet the support person requirement:
• Lawful permanent residents, lawful temporary residents, and conditional permanent residents.
• Nonimmigrants in lawful status (who maintain their nonimmigrant status and have not violated any of the terms or conditions of their nonimmigrant status).
• Asylees, refugees and persons with temporary permission to stay (“paroles”).
• Individuals granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS).
Individuals residing in the United States who want to support a Haitian, Cuban, Nicaraguan, or Venezuelan must initiate an online application on behalf of a beneficiary by filing a Form I-134A with USCIS for each beneficiary, which may be filed independently, together with other individuals, on behalf of an organization, business or other entity.
Therefore, persons filing such a form must be willing to be able to receive, maintain and support the beneficiary listed on Form I-134A.
As such, after the support person files the Form I-134A with USCIS, the form and evidence will be reviewed to ensure that he or she has sufficient financial resources to support the individual if necessary and background checks will be conducted. They will determine if the form is sufficient and may request additional evidence for the decision. Finally, if approved, the beneficiary will receive an email from USCIS with all the instructions to follow.
The time to support the Latino community is now.
“We all want to make a change, and this is one way to do it,” Boada said.