LAKE PLACID — The weather was perfect Saturday night. Not too cool, and certainly not too warm, as 950 gathered on Tobler Boulevard for Lake Placid Noon Rotary’s annual World Famous Wild Game Dinner.
Single tickets sold for $100 and offered a wide selection of foods including quail, venison, hog, frog legs, sausage, gator tail, cowboy caviar, wings, snake cake and guava cobbler. All was washed down with water, tea, soda, wine and a wide variety of craft beers. The specialty meat this year was not the blue-footed boobie, the event’s mascot. Instead, it was Polynesian chicken.
Norma Rizer, Lake Placid Noon Rotary communications director and treasurer, said the event does not always feature the mascot as the specialty meat, pointing out last year’s mascot, pirates. She said they chose instead Polynesian chicken as the specialty meat because the blue-footed boobie lives in the vicinity – among the continental coasts of the eastern Pacific Ocean from California to the Galapagos Islands south of Peru.
The mascot, Rizer said, is chosen based on the artwork that is created for the event. Each year there is a different mascot.
An “Elite” ticket allowed guests the enjoyment of a private tent and a swag bag full of goodies. Besides the entire array of food and beverages the Elite tent included an open top quality liquor bar, door prizes and delicious snacks.
The club does not disclose how much money it raises during the evening for safety purposes, but Rizer said the club was “extremely pleased” with the event.
Raising Cain, a local favorite, and Redneck Crazy Band, a band out of Okeechobee, entertained the guests and played dance music for those who wanted the night to go on.
A must stop was the areas offering a chance to win or bid on all types of door prizes. Rotarian Farmer Phil offered a stay at his Upper New York cabin. There was a guitar owned by Paul McCartney, a signed and framed jersey package of retired Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan, an autographed Star Wars poster set, and much more.
Jason Test, club president and event chair for the past four years, said the success of the event is thanks to the sponsors and volunteers, as well as those who attend.
“Everyone had a great time. We couldn’t do this without the support of the community. That’s the great thing about Highlands County, and in particular Lake Placid. The giving of support through sponsors and volunteers helps put all of the money back into the community. It’s amazing how people step up,” he said.
More than 100 sponsors contributed numerous door prizes that were handed out through the evening.
Next year’s event will be the club’s 20th annual Wild Game Dinner. Rizer said when the club meets again, organizers will begin considering what mascot will be featured next December. She said there is a chance some of the locations of previous mascots will be brought back.
In the past 19 years the club via the Wild Game Dinner has contributed more than $690,000 for community support.
A few of the agencies that have received financial support from the Rotary Club are, Seminar 4 Tomorrow’s Leaders, supplies for Lake Placid schools, Champion for Children, Manna Ministries. This year’s proceeds will be a real way help solve pressing needs in the community.
The Lake Placid Noon Rotary is part of Rotary International. There are over 35,000 Rotary Clubs throughout the world with 1.2 million members who live the motto. “Service Above Self.” Besides local Rotary members over one hundred volunteers worked to make the dinner a true success.
The local club meets every Thursday at noon at the Masonic Lodge building on the corner of Main Avenue and Park Avenue in Lake Placid. It is one of seven clubs in Highlands County. Stop in and find out more about how you too can contribute to your community by becoming a Rotarian. Visit www.Rotary.com to learn more.