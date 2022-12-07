LAKE PLACID — The weather was perfect Saturday night. Not too cool, and certainly not too warm, as 950 gathered on Tobler Boulevard for Lake Placid Noon Rotary’s annual World Famous Wild Game Dinner.

Single tickets sold for $100 and offered a wide selection of foods including quail, venison, hog, frog legs, sausage, gator tail, cowboy caviar, wings, snake cake and guava cobbler. All was washed down with water, tea, soda, wine and a wide variety of craft beers. The specialty meat this year was not the blue-footed boobie, the event’s mascot. Instead, it was Polynesian chicken.

