Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas David Hunt, 19, of Lake Placid, Wednesday for exhibition of a weapon (pocket knife) while on school grounds. The incident allegedly took place Sept. 9, 2019 at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Lake Placid High School dean was notified that a former student, Hunt, exhibited a knife to a current student in a threatening manner while standing in line at the concession stand.
Deputies made contact with Hunt, who denied the allegations at first but then admitted that a friend, whose name Hunt did not know, asked if he had a pocket knife on him, which he did. Hunt claimed he did not remove the knife from his pocket. While deputies spoke with Hunt, they noticed a multicolored pocket knife in Hunt’s right front pocket.
Deputies spoke with the victim who initially denied a knife being exhibited to anyone but said his friend, whose name he didn’t know, had a pocket knife but did not threaten anyone with it.
After hearing from a witness, who claimed the victim was threatened, deputies spoke with the victim once again to confirm the witness’ statements. The victim said the witnesses account was true and that he couldn’t recall what exactly happened but said he did not feel threatened by Hunt and did not believe Hunt would stab him. Deputies advised the victim that although he did not feel threatened, it was still a violation of the law to exhibit a knife on school property.
Hunt was released on $1,000 bond Wednesday.