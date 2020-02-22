SEBRING — Jason Taravis Hunter, 36, of Atlanta, Georgia, was booked into the Highlands County Jail on Wednesday on multiple charges that include writing a threatening letter to a Highlands County judge.
According to a March 13, 2019 report from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Hunter had written an email that was received by the Highlands County Courthouse, in reference to an alleged amendment to the child support Hunter had been mandated to pay. The report said that Hunter's letter made reference to his suspended Florida driver's license, which had been suspended due to his non-payment of child support.
Hunter also made mention that the suspended license was preventing him from getting married. In the email, Hunter threatened to take physical action against those he saw were responsible for the suspension, the reports said.
"I Officer Hunter as this final call for help before I engage in my right to use force against any enemy of the United States, Florida..."
The letter, peppered with profanity, calls for the department of revenue to leave him alone and return his license because it is "affecting my current engagement and right to marriage of my new partner."
Hunter's letter goes on to say the judge and Magistrate were "in cahoots." Hunter makes a plea for another judge to overturn the suspension, "This is my final call, and I don't care if I am shot and killed by law enforcement colleagues in any jurisdiction I have worked in."
Deputies were able to trace a phone number at the bottom of the email to the Atlanta, Georgia area and forwarded subpoenas to Hunter's cellular provider to possibly obtain an address, according to reports.
A warrant for Hunter's arrest was issued by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office on March 28, 2019 for written threats to kill or do bodily injury and corruption by threat against a public official. The warrant was executed this past Wednesday.
Hunter also had a warrant dated from June 5, 2017 for $12,484 in unpaid child support, reports said.
On Feb. 5, 2012, deputies were called out to a residence for a domestic dispute involving Hunter. The victim told deputies that Hunter had become enraged and yelling. When the victim told Hunter she was going to call the sheriff's office, Hunter took the phone from her. She screamed and Hunter pushed her down and held her against her will, according to reports. Hunter admitted to a dispute but that the victim had fallen and he fell on top of her, he didn't push her. Hunter was arrested and charged with battery, false imprisonment and tampering.
In a story published by Highlands Today on Aug. 23, 2015, "...Hunter invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to make self-incriminating statements about himself. Hunter said the entire incident lasted only three minutes, which was not enough to validate a false imprisonment charge. He also denied tampering with a witness.
In a June 4, 2013 letter to deputies, Hunter identified himself as a great-great nephew of President Harry Truman and fourth cousin of President Jimmy Carter, and apologized for seeking to move his case to federal court. In a second letter with the same date, Hunter claims to be a "wounded law enforcement veteran" with "corrections and juvenile justice certifications."
Hunter said he was a detention officer for the Polk County Sheriff's Office for two years."
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, no one with the name Jason Taravis Hunter has worked for them. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Hunter has never worked for HCSO.
In an email sent to the court clerk's office on July 18, 2014, Hunter wrote, "… if I am wrong for whistleblowing to your defense or duress, then I'll exercise my right to bare arms and overthrow a repressive government, and shoot every future police officer that falsely arrests me again. But if I am reprieved for acting in good faith in your protection against tyranny, let's dance."
In April 2016, Hunter was arrested and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of practicing law without a license. Authorities arrested Hunter in 2015 after he filed a document at the Highlands County Clerk of Court's Office. This document identified him as an "attorney pro se" for another person. However, Florida Bar Association records do not list him as a member.
The 2012 charges of battery, false imprisonment and tampering were no billed. A 2014 charge of violating an injunction was nolle prosecution, meaning the prosecuted declined to pursue the case in court.
Hunter is currently in the Highlands County Jail charged with failure to appear for a felony offense, withholding child support, corruption by threat of a public official and written threats to kill or do bodily injury. His bond is at $37,484.