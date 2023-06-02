SEBRING — Hurricane season is here. Are you ready? Do you have your disaster plan updated? Do you even have a disaster plan? Have you bought the supplies to fill your hurricane kit? Are you prepared in case you need to protect your doors and windows?
If these questions leave you feeling a little unprepared, don’t worry. The Highlands News-Sun is bringing you some solutions. The 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Lakeshore Mall. (If you’re new to Florida, you need to be sure to attend this event.)
For the past six years, the Highlands News-Sun has partnered with the Highlands County Board of County Commission, Lakeshore Mall and the county’s Emergency Operations Center in helping residents prepare for hurricane season. You’ll be able to gather information, as well as have a little fun, too.
“As we are well aware as Floridians, hurricane season opened June 1. While we never know when or where a hurricane might find our shores, we do know it is important to be prepared. Having been through many hurricanes in Florida, this newspaper realizes the value of participating with the Highlands County Board of County Commission and the county’s Emergency Operations Center, and bringing in meteorologists to remind us how important such preparation is,” said Highlands News-Sun President and Publisher Tim Smolarick. “We invite you to attend the Hurricane Preparedness Center on Saturday, June 3.”
Another set of partners are area meteorologists who are eager to share information and answer questions asked by expo attendees. This is the fifth year that ABC 7 Sarasota Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan will be in attendance. He will take Center Stage at 11 a.m. to share his experience and expertise with Florida weather. Harrigan brings with him a unique perspective on hurricanes. In 1996, he flew into the eye of a 115 mph hurricane named Bertha aboard the famed hurricane hunter aircraft. In 2004, he boarded NOAA’s hurricane hunter aircraft, the P3 Orion, and flew into an even stronger storm named Ivan.
WFLA News Max Defender 8 has been represented every year on center stage. This year, WFLA weather anchor Val Simpson will take Center Stage at 12:30 p.m. Simpson, who is bilingual, has a decade of experience working broadcast. She understands the importance of keeping the community informed during severe weather, having been through Hurricanes Charley in 2004, Irma in 2017 and Ian in 2022.
This year’s event features the ever popular Bingo Hall, sponsored by Alan Jay Automotive Network. The Hurricane Map and weather personalities sponsor is Duke Energy, and the sponsor of Medical Row is AdventHealth.
Lakeshore Mall manager Jenny Cheek will open the expo at 9:55 a.m. followed by Larry McCandless, who will also sing the national anthem. Game Plan 56 will play at 1:30 p.m. Highlands Sweetheart Erica White perform at 3:15 p.m. at the Center Stage. Bingo will be played at the top of every hour.
Center Stage, where speakers, demonstrations and entertainers will be featured, is sponsored by Southwood Garage Doors & Screens.
About 15 vendors will be educating guests on the latest products and services to help local residents prepare personal property like homes and vehicles for storm season.
Vendors will run the gamut from A to Z and include damage mitigation, generators, roof protection and more.
Other speakers will include representatives from Ask an Adjuster at 10:45 a.m., Southwood Garage Doors & Screens at 1:15 p.m., and Coronado Solar at 2:45 p.m.
White, who is also the event coordinator for the Highlands News-Sun, said, “After being hit last year by Hurricane Ian, we hope to see you all at this year’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo for updated information and help you to prepare for this year’s hurricane season.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a ”near-normal” hurricane season with 12-17 named tropical storms, 5-9 hurricanes with 1-4 of those being major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).