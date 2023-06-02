Hurricane Expo brings locals, weather experts together

Jody and Halley Wilson learned a lot from the top hurricane forecasters at the Highlands News-Sun’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo in 2022.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — Hurricane season is here. Are you ready? Do you have your disaster plan updated? Do you even have a disaster plan? Have you bought the supplies to fill your hurricane kit? Are you prepared in case you need to protect your doors and windows?

If these questions leave you feeling a little unprepared, don’t worry. The Highlands News-Sun is bringing you some solutions. The 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Lakeshore Mall. (If you’re new to Florida, you need to be sure to attend this event.)

