SEBRING — Hurricane season is here. Are you ready? Do you have your disaster plan updated? Do you even have a disaster plan? Have you bought the supplies to fill your hurricane kit? Are you prepared in case you need to protect your doors and windows?
Last weekend was a good practice run as Central Florida faced its first tropical weather.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands County Board of County Commission’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo at Lakeshore Mall can help you find solutions to your questions. (If you’re new to Florida, you need to be sure to attend this event.)
For the past five years, the Highlands News-Sun has partnered with the Highlands County Board of County Commission, Lakeshore Mall and the county’s Emergency Operations Center in helping residents prepare for hurricane season. You’ll be able to gather information, as well as have a little fun, too.
This is the fourth year that ABC 7 Sarasota Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan will be in attendance. He will take Center Stage at 11 a.m. to share his experience and expertise with Florida weather. Harrigan brings with him a unique perspective on hurricanes. In 1996, he flew into the eye of a 115 mph hurricane named Bertha aboard the famed hurricane hunter aircraft. In 2004, he boarded NOAA’s hurricane hunter aircraft, the P3 Orion, and flew into an even stronger storm named Ivan.
At 2 p.m., National Weather Service Meteorologist Christianne Pearce will share her journey to the world of meteorology. Pearce, a native of Highlands County and a graduate of Avon Park High School, told the Highlands News-Sun that it was the 2004 hurricane season that pushed her to pursue a degree in meteorology. 2004 was the year hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne, which all swept across Highlands County.
This year’s event features the ever popular Bingo Hall, sponsored by Alan Jay Automotive Network; and live entertainment on the Outdoor Stage featuring Erin Sena, lead singer of Hard Candy, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Duke Energy. The Hurricane Map sponsor and meteorologist sponsor is Bowman Steel, and the sponsor of vendors is Fellowship Home at the Fairway.
Lakeshore Mall manager Jenny Cheek will open the expo at 9:45 a.m. followed by Wendy Jager singing the national anthem. Highlands Sweetheart Erica White perform at 3 p.m. at the indoor center stage. The final game of bingo will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Center stage, where speakers and demonstrations will be featured, is sponsored by Southwood Garage Doors.
About 30 vendors will be educating guests on the latest products and services to help local residents prepare personal property like homes and vehicles for storm season.
Vendors will run the gamut from A to Z and include damage mitigation, generators, roof protection and more.
Also from Center Stage, Highlands County officials will share how to stay up-to-date on weather conditions, curfews, evacuations and more by signing up for cell phone applications and using hand-crank weather radios in the event of a power outage. Speakers will include Highlands County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Mark Ellis will speak at 12:30 p.m.
Other speakers will include representatives from Southwood Garage Doors at 10 a.m.; a Highlands County Government official at 10:30 a.m.; Fellowship Home at the Fairway at 10:45 a.m.; Elite Hail Damage Repair at 11:45 a.m.; Duke Energy at 12 p.m.; Newly Inspired You! Boutique at 1:45 p.m.; and Legacy Lawn Pros at 2:45 p.m.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a ”near-normal” season and only a 10% chance of a season that is below normal.