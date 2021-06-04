SEBRING — Hurricane season is here. Are you ready? Do you have your disaster plan updated? Have you bought the supplies to fill your hurricane kit? Are you prepared in case you need to shutter your windows?
If these questions leave you feeling a little panicky, don’t worry. The Hurricane Preparedness Expo can help you find solutions and it’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Lakeshore Mall.
The Highlands News-Sun has partnered with the Highlands County Board of County Commission, Lakeshore Mall and the county’s Emergency Operations Center to create this family-friendly event. You’ll be able to gather information to help you better prepare for this hurricane season, as well as have a little fun, too.
NBC News Channel 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry will be taking center stage at 11 a.m. to share her experience and expertise with Florida weather.
This year’s event features a Kids Zone, sponsored by Aaron’s Carts; a Bingo Hall, sponsored by Alan Jay Automotive Network; and live entertainment on the Outdoor Stage. The Hurricane Map sponsor is Bowman Steel.
Entertaining from the indoor center stage will be Highlands News-Sun’s Erica White at 10:15 a.m.; Mariah Ruth at 1:15 p.m.; a demonstration by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit is set to start at 2:15 p.m.; Anna Marie Feeney at 3:20 p.m. and Ashton Dennison at 4:15 p.m.
Center stage, where speakers and demonstrations will be featured, is sponsored by Southwood Garage Doors.
Featured on the outdoor stage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Raisin’ Cain, with Shannon Reed performing from 4:45-5:30 p.m. and Hard Candy following from 6-9 p.m. The outdoor stage is sponsored by Duke Energy.
About 20 vendors will be educating guests on the latest products and services to help local residents prepare personal property like homes and vehicles for storm season.
Vendors will run the gamut from A to Z and include damage mitigation, generators, roof protection and more. Other vendors will explain how to best protect property with proper insurance. Vendors will have products and resources available for the public to preview to help prepare for potential storms, including protection during storms and home repair for after storms.
Also from center stage, Highlands County officials will share how to stay up-to-date on weather conditions, curfews, evacuations and more by signing up for cell phone applications and using hand-crank weather radios in the event of a power outage. Speakers include Highlands County Fire Rescue Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor at 1 p.m.; Gloria Rybinski and Karen Clogston from the Public Information Office at 2 p.m.; and Latosha Reiss from Emergency Management at 3 p.m.
Other speakers will include someone from Southwood Garage Doors at 10 a.m. and noon, and American Institute of Dermatology at 12:15 p.m.
The Kids Zone will be a special place for the kids to play games, explore and, well, be kids.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a ”near-normal” season and unfortunately, only a 10% chance of a season that is below normal.