SEBRING — Hurricane season is here. Are you ready? Do you have your disaster plan updated? Do you even have a disaster plan? Have you bought the supplies to fill your hurricane kit? Are you prepared in case you need to protect your doors and windows?
If these questions leave you feeling a little unprepared, don’t worry. The Highlands News-Sun and Highlands County Board of County Commission’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo can help you find solutions and it’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Lakeshore Mall. (If you’re new to Florida, you need to be sure to attend this event.)
For the past five years, the Highlands News-Sun has partnered with the Highlands County Board of County Commission, Lakeshore Mall and the county’s Emergency Operations Center in helping residents prepare for hurricane season. You’ll be able to gather information, as well as have a little fun, too.
“Floridians traditionally don’t take notice of storms until they are on the way. The Highlands News-Sun, Lakeshore Mall and county continues in 2022 with our Hurricane Expo. More than anything, this expo is designed as a reminder to our long-time residents to better prepare and be aware. For our new residents, it is a must to be able to understand how to and why to get to after the storm. We all believe preparedness is almost our only weapon against these storms aside from evacuation,” said Highlands News-Sun Publisher Tim Smolarick.
Another set of partners are area meteorologists who are eager to share information and answer questions asked by expo attendees. This is the fourth year that ABC 7 Sarasota Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan will be in attendance. He will take Center Stage at 11 a.m. to share his experience and expertise with Florida weather. Harrigan brings with him a unique perspective on hurricanes. In 1996, he flew into the eye of a 115 mph hurricane named Bertha aboard the famed hurricane hunter aircraft. In 2004, he boarded NOAA’s hurricane hunter aircraft, the P3 Orion, and flew into an even stronger storm named Ivan.
WFLA News Channel 8 has been represented every year on center stage. This year, WFLA Meteorologist Eric Stone will take Center Stage at 1 p.m. Stone earned the AMS seal of approval in May of 2009, and in April 2014, he earned the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.
At 2 p.m., National Weather Service Meteorologist Christianne Pearce will share her journey to the world of meteorology. Pearce, a native of Highlands County and a graduate of Avon Park High School, told the Highlands News-Sun that it was the 2004 hurricane season that pushed her to pursue a degree in meteorology. 2004 was the year hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne, which all swept across Highlands County.
This year’s event features the ever popular Bingo Hall, sponsored by Alan Jay Automotive Network; and live entertainment on the Outdoor Stage featuring Hard Candy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Duke Energy. The Hurricane Map sponsor and meteorologist sponsor is Bowman Steel, and the sponsor of vendors is Fellowship Home at the Fairway.
Lakeshore Mall manager Jenny Cheek will open the expo at 9:45 a.m. followed by Wendy Jager singing the national anthem. Highlands Sweetheart Erica White perform at 3 p.m. at the indoor center stage. The final game of bingo will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Center stage, where speakers and demonstrations will be featured, is sponsored by Southwood Garage Doors.
About 30 vendors will be educating guests on the latest products and services to help local residents prepare personal property like homes and vehicles for storm season.
Vendors will run the gamut from A to Z and include damage mitigation, generators, roof protection and more.
Also from Center Stage, Highlands County officials will share how to stay up-to-date on weather conditions, curfews, evacuations and more by signing up for cell phone applications and using hand-crank weather radios in the event of a power outage. Speakers will include Highlands County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Mark Ellis will speak at 12:30 p.m.
Other speakers will include representatives from Southwood Garage Doors at 10 a.m.; Highlands County Government at 10:30 a.m.; Elite Hail Damage Repair at 11:45 a.m.; Duke Energy at 12 p.m.; Chantel Parris at 1:45 p.m.; and Legacy at 2:45 p.m.
White, who is also an account executive for the Highlands News-Sun, said, “You can never be overprepared. As Floridians, we may think we are prepared mentally, but we also need to be physically prepared. We design this Hurricane Expo to encourage the community to prepare and to provide them with information they may not have remembered or thought of.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a ”near-normal” season and only a 10% chance of a season that is below normal.