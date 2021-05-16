SEBRING — The Hurricane Preparedness Expo is back by popular demand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Lakeshore Mall.
The Highlands News-Sun has partnered with the Highlands County Board of County Commission, the Lakeshore Mall and the Emergency Operations Center to create this family-friendly event filled with fun and information.
NBC News Channel 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry will be taking center stage to share her experience and expertise with Florida weather. Before joining the Max Defender 8 team in April 2021, Barry spent 15 years at WJXT in Jacksonville. She is a graduate of Jacksonville University and Mississippi State. Originally from Crescent, Georgia, she grew up in Coastal Georgia and her family still lives there. She dabbles in photography and is a wanna-be foodie/chef.
This year’s event features a Medical Row, sponsored by Small Town Girl Insurance; a Kids Zone; a Bingo Hall, sponsored by Alan Jay Automotive Network; and live entertainment on the Outdoor Stage. The Hurricane Map sponsor is Bowman Steel.
Center stage, where speakers and demonstrations will be featured, is sponsored by Southwood Garage Doors.
Featured on the outdoor stage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Raisin’ Cain, with Hard Candy featured from 6-9 p.m. The outdoor stage is sponsored by Duke Energy.
About 50 vendors will be educating guests on the latest products and services to help local residents prepare personal property like homes and vehicles for storm season.
Vendors will run the gamut from A to Z and include damage mitigation, generators, roof protection, health care and more. Other vendors will explain how to best protect property with proper insurance. Vendors will have products and resources available for the public to preview to help prepare for potential storms, including protection during storms and home repair for after storms.
“We experienced Hurricane Irma and her fury in 2017 and that was scary,” Vice President and Group Publisher of D-R Media and Investments Tim Smolarick said. “Each passing year without a storm sweeping across Highlands County our odds of experiencing another hurricane increases. Knowing that, the Highlands News-Sun, the Lakeshore Mall and the EOC feel it is imperative to help our citizens prepare for the worst and hope for the best. That is why we put all the energy we do into our annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo.”
Guest speakers from Highlands County Emergency Operations Center will share how to stay up-to-date on weather conditions, curfews, evacuations and more by signing up for cell phone applications and using hand-crank weather radios in the event of a power outage.
EOC speakers will also share information on emergency shelter locations.
The Kids Zone, sponsored by Aaron’s Carts, will be a special place for the kids to play games, explore and, well, be kids.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center has not announced their predictions for the 2021 storm season. However, meteorologists with the Accuweather Global Weather Center, are calling for the 2021 storm season to be a more active season with 16-20 named storms, including 7-10 hurricanes.