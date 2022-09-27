NASA Moon Rocket

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before a launch attempt for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 2, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA mission managers decided Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter due to Hurricane Ian’s uncertain path.

 BRYNN ANDERSON/AP PHOTO, FILE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight.

Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night and could take as long as 12 hours.

