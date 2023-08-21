Tropical Weather

From left; David Rivera makes sandbags with his sons, Zack, 10, center, and Vincent, 18, at Wildwood Park in San Bernardino, Ca., on Saturday, as residents gear up for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

 WATCHARA PHOMICINDA/THE ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER via AP

ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.

The Mexican cities of Ensenada and Tijuana remained directly in the tropical storm’s path, and meteorologists warned that despite weakening, the storm remained treacherous.

