BRANDON — Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors are reopening today after temporarily closing last week for severe weather. Centers are designed to help disaster survivors jumpstart their recovery from Hurricane Ian.
Most centers are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sundays, unless otherwise noted.
Brevard County: Cuyler Park Community Center, 2331 Harry T. Moore Ave., Mims, FL 32754.
Charlotte County: Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood, FL 34224. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
DeSoto County: Brewer Sports Park, 1347 SE Hargrave St., Arcadia, FL 34266. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Flagler County: Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, FL 32110.
Glades County: Glades County Health Department, 1021 Health Park Drive, Moore Haven, FL 33471.
Hardee County: Civic Center, 515 Civic Center Drive, Wauchula, FL 33873.
Highlands County: Highlands County Extension Office, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875.
Hillsborough County: HCC Regent, 6437 Watson Road, Riverview, FL 33578.
Lake County: First Baptist Church of Astor Lake County, 24731 Ann St., Astor FL 32102.
Lee County: Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lee County: Lake Kennedy Center, 400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33915. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Also, Sanibel Community Church, 1740 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Manatee County: John Marble Park, 3675 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, FL 34203. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Okeechobee County: Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th St., Okeechobee, FL 34974. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Orange County: Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808.
Osceola County: Hart Memorial Central Library, 211 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee, FL 34741.
Pinellas County: Lealman Exchange Community Center, 5175 45th St N., St. Petersburg, FL 33714.
Polk County: W.H. Stuart Center, 1702 S. Holland Pkwy., Bartow, FL 33830.
Putnam County: Putnam County Fairgrounds, 117 Yelvington Road, East Palatka, FL 32131.
Sarasota County: Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, FL 3428. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Seminole County: Seminole State College — Barbara Miller Automotive Center, 100 Weldon Blvd., Sanford, FL 32773.
St. Johns County: Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32092
Volusia County: Volusia County Health Department, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.
It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance — YouTube.
Survivors who sustained damage from Hurricane Nicole should contact their insurance company, take pictures of the damage, begin clean up, and save receipts. Visit floridadisaster.org/info/nicole/ for updated response and recovery information.