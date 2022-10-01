Tropical Weather South Carolina

Corey Fields, with the city of Charleston, cleans a storm drain as effects from Hurricane Ian are felt, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in the Battery of Charleston, S.C.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.

Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula were already under water by midday. Streets in the 350-year-old city were largely empty. Ian’s anticipated landfall just up the South Carolina coast was expected to coincide with high tide, which would make flooding worse.

