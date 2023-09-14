SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee began to spin away from the northern Caribbean on Wednesday as the Category 3 storm aimed for Atlantic Canada and left big waves in its wake.

The storm was located about 430 miles (695 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) and was moving north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Recommended for you