PERRY — Ron Elrod and his family of four, plus two cats and a dog named Buddy, huddled inside a friend’s garage as the full fury of Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday just a few miles away. The walls bulged as the winds outside roared.

Elrod and family took shelter there over concerns the trailer where they lived at the Coastal River RV Resort in nearby Steinhatchee might not survive what came ashore as a strong Category 3 hurricane. Flooding from the powerful storm surge there was catastrophic.

