SEBRING — A domestic disturbance resulted in two arrests on Wednesday with both parties having warrants that included grand theft and fraud.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a Sebring residence approximately 2:33 a.m. for a domestic disturbance, according to reports.
Upon arrival, deputies ran the names of both parties involved, husband and wife Caleb Isaac Cribbs, 25, and Lindsey Iva Cribbs-Wedemeier, 26, both of Sebring. Both Caleb and Lindsey had active warrants, reports said.
Caleb’s warrant was out of Highlands County for felony fraud-obtaining property under $20,000 and felony grand theft more than $300 but less than $5,000, reports said.
Lindsey’s warrant is out of Polk County for felony illegal use of credit cards, felony grand theft more than $300 but less than $5,000, felony scheme to defraud a financial institution and felony criminal use of personal identification information, according to reports.
Information obtained from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows that in 2018, Lindsey took a new debit card out of a woman’s mailbox in Lakeland and used it at two different ATM’s for withdrawals totaling $1,600.