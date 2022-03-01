SEBRING — Tuesday should be a barn burner of a meeting, as the Highlands Tea Party welcomes 16th District congressional candidate Martin Hyde. Having lived in Sarasota for better than two decades, Hyde has a proven track record for success.
A former U.K. professional soccer player and Sarasota business owner, Hyde will take his passion and unapologetic approach to Congress. He is no stranger to controversy. His blunt and direct conversations with Sarasota County commissioners and school board members have lit up the internet.
Hyde is quick to say how he well understands the impact of limiting God-given rights and government overreach. As a naturalized citizen, he routinely defends the Constitution as a divine document – especially the Second Amendment.
As a businessman, he is well acquainted with supply and demand economics, employment issues, and how to grow a profitable business. He supports prioritizing manufacturing jobs, oil independence, and trade agreements that grow the U.S. economy.
Highlands Tea Party officials say they look forward to a spirited presentation and a robust question and answer session with this champion of freedom.
The Highlands Tea Party meets each Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Wal-Mart). Doors open at 5 p.m. wit the meeting to commence at 6 p.m. The website is www.thehighlandsteaparty.com