I-95 Collapse

Crews work at the site of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, June 14. The highway was set to reopen to traffic Friday, less than two weeks after the collapse shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Interstate 95 was set to reopen to traffic Friday less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

Workers were putting the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. Crews worked around the clock and were poised to finish ahead of schedule. The interstate was scheduled to reopen at noon, according to the governor’s office.

