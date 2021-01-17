SEBRING — ”I still have a dream, a dream deeply rooted in the American dream – one day this nation will rise up and live up to its creed, ‘We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men are created equal.’ I have a dream ...”
Part of a 17-minute speech given at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, these words spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. helped pave the way for the Civil Rights Act to be passed the following year in 1964 as well as the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
”I have a dream that one day, down in Alabama, with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification; one day right there in Alabama, little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today.”
More than 250,000 people, a fifth of them white, gathered in Washington D.C. around the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, to rally for jobs and for freedom. Among those in attendance were people from all walks of society such as labor leaders, actor Sidney Poitier, members of the clergy, actor Marlon Brando and folk singer Joan Baez. But it was King whose speech became the landmark statement of Civil Rights in the United States.
”When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men, yes, Black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Today, we celebrate King, his achievements and his message on the third Monday in January. But the idea of a holiday around King didn’t happen right away. While legislation existed as early as 1968 to make a federal holiday, both racial and political opposition blocked the passage of such an idea for many years.
It wasn’t until 1983 that the legislation to mark the third Monday in January as a federal holiday was actually signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. It was officially adopted by all 50 states in 2000.
”Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood. Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children.”
King advocated for the end of racial segregation, and believed this was possible through nonviolent means. The passing of the Civil Rights Act outlawed discrimination based on color, sex, race, religion or national origin. It also prohibits segregation based on race in schools, employment and public accommodations.
”Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force.”
Considered the most influential African American civil rights leader of the 1960s, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was also a pastor, a husband, a father of four and held a Ph.D. from Boston University. He became a figure for equal rights after he led the boycott on Montgomery, Alabama buses in 1955. King received the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1964. Sadly, King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was only 39 years old.
”I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal.’”