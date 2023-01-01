Nigeria Chibok Girls Remembered

Sculptures created by French artist Prune Nourry, Inspired by ancient Nigerian Ife terracotta heads, titled “Statues Also Breathe,” and representing the remaining 108 Chibok still in captivity are displayed in Lagos, Nigeria.

 SUNDAY ALAMBA/AP PHOTO

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Margret Yama’s phone screensaver is a picture of her cousin, Rifkatu Galang, who is still held by Boko Haram extremists nearly nine years after she and 275 other girls were seized from their school in northeastern Nigeria.

Yama was among those taken but later freed. Dozens of others have been rescued or found, but 94, including her cousin, remain missing in what was one of the Islamic extremist group’s most daring attacks in Nigeria.

