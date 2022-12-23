APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A civilian walks among heavily damaged residential buildings in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

 LIBKOS/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog met Thursday in Moscow with officials from Russia’s military and state atomic energy company as he pursues a long-running drive to set up a protection zone around a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the Moscow-installed leader of the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region reported that Ukrainian shelling of a hotel in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk killed two people and wounded several others, including a former Russian deputy prime minister.

