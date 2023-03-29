Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with with U.N. atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2023. The two discussed the precarious situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has lost several of its power transmission cables during the conflict and on multiple occasions has had to switch to emergency diesel generators.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — Fighting has intensified near a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is Europe’s largest, further increasing the possibility of a war-related nuclear accident, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday.

But there was also a hint of optimism, with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi saying he believed reaching an agreement with the two sides on protecting the plant and so preventing a nuclear disaster was “close.”

