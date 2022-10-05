HARDEE COUNTY —On Friday, Sept. 30, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, an SUV was traveling on flooded Sweetwater Road, in the area of the Charlie Creek Bridge in Hardee County, and was swept into the flood water. The vehicle was found submerged.
Florida Highway Patrol reports that the three occupants attempted to exit and swim to safety. One occupant was located on scene deceased. One occupant was located at the shore line alive and was medically treated on scene. An exhaustive on-scene search was unable to locate the third occupant.