AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park is seeking submissions for a mural, which is not unusual for this area. Perhaps what is unusual is the location for the artwork that might be different than one might expect.
The mural will be attached to the end of the Silver Palm Dining Car at the Depot Museum.
Nancy Fisk, who is the president of HSAP, came up with the idea for the train mural.
Fisk said she had been thinking about it for some time but there were other projects going on.
Fisk added that since she began as a volunteer she didn’t like how that end of the train looked with a piece of plywood there. She said it probably didn’t look bad initially but over the years it has become “kind of dilapidated looking.”
“It is really important now that we get this museum looking tiptop because we are planning an addition to go out here,” she said. “(It will) feature the history of baseball in Avon Park.”
The fundraising for the baseball building will begin soon with a breakfast for donors scheduled for Nov. 10 in the dining car.
A description the Historical Society came up with for the mural is a historic or period 1950-1975 scene typical of train travel. A two-dimensional effect is requested. For example, it could depict passengers waving from the door of the train as it leaves or the conductor signaling “all aboard.”
“We definitely want it to look like the train leaving the station,” she said. “Mainly it’s to enhance the whole museum experience and to make that more attractive,” she said regarding the mural.
The person who is chosen will be paid $1,800.
As far as materials for the 8-by-4-foot mural, sign board will be provided. The cost of all the paints and other things is the responsibility of the artist.
A panel of judges will select the winning design. They include representatives from the museum, Heartland Cultural Alliance and the Lake Placid Mural Society. Information about the mural is available on the website. It is www.avonparkhistoricalsociety.com
Submit artwork to: Historical Society of Avon Park, 3 N. Museum Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
The deadline is Dec. 14. However, Fisk said that might have to be extended. She can be contacted at 813-482-4868.
According to Fisk, the building for the baseball addition will cost approximately $400,000. The Historical Society is going to be seeking a grant totaling $200,000 for the project.
“We have from now until June of next year to get the grant prepared, raise $200,000. We have to have the match,” she said. “A good bit of that can be in-kind.”
She added that “they won’t even look at you if they think that you are going to say, ‘Oh, we got the grant; OK let’s start raising money.’ “