Exchange Cold Iguanas

In this Jan. 22, 2020 photo, an iguana is shown laying on the ground near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. Alongside runs on hot chocolate and churros, cold-stunned iguanas dropping from trees are one of South Florida’s most iconic winter traditions. When it gets cold, videos of the reptiles sprawled on the ground pop up all over social media, including during the recent Christmas cold snap that plunged temperatures into the 40s near Miami.

 MATIAS J. OCNER/MIAMI HERALD via AP

MIAMI (AP) — Alongside runs on hot chocolate and churros, cold-stunned iguanas dropping from trees are one of South Florida’s most iconic winter traditions.

When it gets cold, videos of the reptiles sprawled on the ground pop up all over social media, including during the recent Christmas cold snap that plunged temperatures into the 40s near Miami.

Recommended for you