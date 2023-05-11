A tragic incident unfolded Tuesday morning as Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives apprehended Elmer Bryan Giron-Canil, a 24-year-old Guatemalan citizen residing in Mulberry. Giron-Canil was taken into custody for multiple charges, including negligently operating a motor vehicle resulting in serious injury or death to six individuals, all while lacking a valid driver’s license. Furthermore, Giron-Canil, who is in the United States illegally, also faces an additional charge of driving without a valid license.
The events leading to the arrest took place at approximately 5:41 a.m. near the intersection of Pine Grove Road and State Road 60 West in Willow Oak, near Mulberry. Responding to an emergency call, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Polk County Fire Rescue, arrived at the crash site and encountered a horrific scene.
A 33-year-old man, identified as a passenger in the silver 2007 Ford Expedition driven by Giron-Canil, was found deceased upon arrival. Another passenger, a 62-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
Four other passengers in Giron-Canil’s Expedition were also injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment. Two of them are in stable condition, one is in critical-stable condition, and one is in critical-unstable condition.
Additionally, the driver of the other vehicle involved, an 18-year-old Bartow High School student, sustained injuries and is in stable condition after being transported to a hospital. She was driving a red 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck.
Based on available evidence and witness statements, investigators determined that the Chevrolet was traveling east on SR 60 West in the inside lane. Simultaneously, Giron-Canil, heading west on SR 60, entered the left-turn lane in the median. As the Chevrolet approached, Giron-Canil attempted to turn south onto Pine Grove Road but collided with the passenger side of the pick-up truck. The impact caused the Chevrolet to spin around and come to a stop facing west in the eastbound travel lanes, while the Expedition also spun, ejecting four passengers, two of whom died.
Giron-Canil allegedly admitted to detectives that he had seen the headlights of the Chevrolet approaching but believed he could cross in time. He also confessed to not having a driver’s license due to his illegal immigration status in the country.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd expressed condolences to the victims and their families, emphasizing the tragic consequences resulting from Giron-Canil’s actions. After receiving treatment for minor injuries at an area hospital, Giron-Canil was transported to the Polk County Jail. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an immigration detainer on him following confirmation of his illegal presence in the U.S.