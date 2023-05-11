A tragic incident unfolded Tuesday morning as Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives apprehended Elmer Bryan Giron-Canil, a 24-year-old Guatemalan citizen residing in Mulberry. Giron-Canil was taken into custody for multiple charges, including negligently operating a motor vehicle resulting in serious injury or death to six individuals, all while lacking a valid driver’s license. Furthermore, Giron-Canil, who is in the United States illegally, also faces an additional charge of driving without a valid license.

The events leading to the arrest took place at approximately 5:41 a.m. near the intersection of Pine Grove Road and State Road 60 West in Willow Oak, near Mulberry. Responding to an emergency call, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Polk County Fire Rescue, arrived at the crash site and encountered a horrific scene.

Recommended for you