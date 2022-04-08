SEBRING — The controversial iMAD program is being dropped and a committee will be formed to review sex education programs for “brand new” curriculum, Superintendent Brenda Longshore announced recently.
The iMAD (I Make a Difference) program from the Heartland Rural Health Network has been the health/sex education program taught to the school district’s sixth, seventh and eighth-graders.
In recent weeks, parents have voiced their concerns about the sex education curriculum and how it was being presented to students.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, Longshore said she met a few weeks ago with community members and parents about concerns with the sex education curriculum.
Longshore explained that six years ago she was in the curriculum department and that is when the district vetted the Get Real curriculum.
“At the time we went through a very thorough vetting process,” she said. Community members, parents, school staff and district leaders worked very closely with iMAD and adjusted the curriculum at that point.
“It was my understanding that the curriculum we vetted six years ago was still being taught in our classrooms and it was actually until this past week that I discovered that there had been some changes and adjustments to the curriculum that we vetted six years ago,” Longshore said.
iMAD has been informed that the district will not be using their curriculum next year, she said.
Someone asked who is responsible, Longshore said.
“Ultimately as the superintendent of schools, I am responsible and I am very sorry we have gotten to this place, but ultimately as the superintendent of schools, I take full responsibility for this,” she said.
Moving forward, Longshore said she would like to develop a sex education committee with 15 members, including eight educators, four parents and three community members to review the curriculum.
“The applications can be filled out online,” she said. “They will come to me and I will choose the committee making sure and ensuring that we have representation from all the stakeholder groups.”
The committee will also review Purpose Prep for the high schools, but for the middle schools they will be seeking “brand new” curriculum, Longshore said.
Once a couple of curriculum choices have been decided by this committee, then those will go out to the public for 20 days for the public to review, she said. Once the committee receives the public information, a final decision will be made on the curriculum.
The Curriculum Department will then present it to the School Board.
The intention for the workshop was to look at the statute and to look at the iMAD curriculum, but the district won’t be using the iMAD curriculum.
The School Board workshop previously scheduled for Monday has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.
The district has posted a link on its website https://bit.ly/3xbtgLB for anyone interested in serving on the review committee. Health Education Curriculum proposal information is also included on the website. The deadline for Health Review Committee applications is 4 p.m., April 29.