AVON PARK — A group of Avon Park youth spent this past Tuesday morning experiencing the “first ever” History and Culture Day at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, the Avon Park Public Library, the Avon Park Depot Museum and the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
On Tuesday, June 22, The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County took a group of 40 kids from their Avon Park location to experience art and culture in the heart of the City of Charm. The idea for the collaboration between the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) and The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County came about through a coordination between Janice Rearick, operations director at The Boys & Girls Club, and Gaylin Thomas, HCA president.
“I met Gaylin at a Chamber meeting and she wanted to know what HCA could do for the Boys & Girls Club,” said Rearick. Under Thomas’ guidance, History and Culture Day became part of The Boys and Girls Club summer program. Rearick said it was a cooperative effort between four strong cultural “compass points” with the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, the Avon Park Public Library, the Avon Park Depot Museum and the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
“Gaylin really took the leadership on that,” said Rearick.
Bari Lotts, librarian at the Avon Park Public Library, created the schedule. “Everything pulled together beautifully,” Rearick said.
Each “station” leader was an expert in their field. This team of experts brought each group into their world; the world of art, the world of trains, the world of books and the world of exploration.
The 40 kids were divided into three groups: the library, the library’s meeting space and the Peter Powell Roberts Museum. At the Depot Museum, Elaine Levey gave a guided tour. In the library, Bari Lotts read to the kids, took questions and allowed them to explore the library. In the meeting space of the library, the kids painted their own canvas with palm trees, sand and water under the direction of Judy Nicewicz. Over at the PPR Museum, Carol Dutton and Natalee Kovens led the adventure with the kids watching a Youtube video on museum manners and how an art gallery works, then they played a game of “eye spy” in which they searched for interesting things within Peter Powell Roberts’ paintings.
“It gave them a chance to really look at the paintings,” Rearick said.
Each group were given 45 minutes at each station, then 30 minutes for lunch in the Depot Museum dining car. “Each group was just the right size to get individual attention,” said Rearick.
With the success of this first event, The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County now looks forward to doing a similar event in Sebring. “We’re really thrilled it worked out so nicely,” said Rearick. “We are going to do the same thing in Sebring with the Sebring Public Library, Sebring Historical Society, Highlands Lakeside Theatre, Museum of the Arts and the Highlands Art League in July. One day we will have a Club again in Lake Placid and do the same there too.”
Thanks to a very generous library donor, every kid walked away with a book of their own.
Thomas is super proud of what the HCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County have accomplished together.
“This is HCA’s dream to be a facilitator and create opportunities for art and culture in the communities from the kids on up.”