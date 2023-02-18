Immigration attorney Elizabeth Ricci will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 25 meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County. Ricci is a managing partner at Ramana & Ricci, PLLC, a multi-lingual, national immigration law practice based in Tallahassee.

Ricci will discuss the legality of the 2022 transport of migrants via Florida to Martha’s Vineyard and whether the migrants might qualify as crime victims eligible for special U visas. Ricci has been interviewed about the Martha’s Vineyard case by NPR, News Nation with Dan Abrams, and other national media.

