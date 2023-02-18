Immigration attorney Elizabeth Ricci will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 25 meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County. Ricci is a managing partner at Ramana & Ricci, PLLC, a multi-lingual, national immigration law practice based in Tallahassee.
Ricci will discuss the legality of the 2022 transport of migrants via Florida to Martha’s Vineyard and whether the migrants might qualify as crime victims eligible for special U visas. Ricci has been interviewed about the Martha’s Vineyard case by NPR, News Nation with Dan Abrams, and other national media.
Ricci also will discuss her pro bono work. She represents foreign born U.S. military veterans in pursuit of citizenship. She has been the recipient of the Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice’s Pro Bono Award and was recently named a Martha Barnett Woman Lawyer of Achievement.
Many of the clients she has successfully represented have gone on to achieve recognition both in their careers and in their personal lives. She will share some of these success stories with the club’s members.
Ricci has held numerous leadership positions with the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She is a past recipient of the Democratic Women’s Club of Florida Humanitarian Award and is a presidential appointee to the Selective Service System.
Ricci has published several scholarly articles, including an entry in the Encyclopedia of the Supreme Court and op-eds in the Harvard G&L Review.
Ricci received her doctor of jurisprudence from Nova Southeastern University and her bachelor of science degree in international business from Barry University.
She practices law with her husband Neil. They have two teenage daughters.
The DWC meeting will be held at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Refreshments and light snacks will be served prior to the meeting.